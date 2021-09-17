Maxwel Cornet could be forced to wait for Burnley debut

New signing Maxwel Cornet may have to wait again for his Burnley debut when the Clarets take on Arsenal on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international was an unused substitute against Everton on Monday and boss Sean Dyche is keen not to rush him into action.

Defender Nathan Collins is available again but fellow new signing Connor Roberts (groin) and defender Kevin Long (leg) are not quite ready yet while Dale Stephens (ankle) is also sidelined.

Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka for the trip to Turf Moor.

The midfielder is suspended following his red card at Manchester City before the international break while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is also absent.

Rob Holding (knee) is sidelined as the Gunners aim to build on their narrow win over Norwich last weekend.

Burnely provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Cornet, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.