McCrorie set for Livingston debut in place of injured Schofield

Livingston are set to hand a debut to Robby McCrorie when they take on St Johnstone in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The goalkeeper has joined Livi on loan from Rangers after being recalled from Queen of the South and will replace Ryan Schofield, who has a thigh problem.

Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are back running after injury but not ready to feature.

Murray Davidson is suspended as St Johnstone travel to Livingston but Tommy Wright should have Aberdeen-bound Matty Kennedy available.

Frontman Kennedy sat out Saturday’s Scottish Cup win over Morton, sparking speculation he was left out in case his summer move to Pittodrie was brought forward to January.

But Wright insists it was an ankle knock which kept Kennedy out against Ton and he should be back fit along with Danny Swanson, who has recovered from a bout of illness, to face Livi at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, Stewart, McMillan, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Tiffoney.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Booth, Parish.