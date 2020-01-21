McInnes says Aberdeen will look elsewhere if they can’t land Kennedy in January

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen are ready to move on to other targets if they cannot strike a deal for Matty Kennedy this month.

The St Johnstone man has agreed a pre-contract to join the Dons in the summer but McInnes is keen to do business now.

Perth boss Tommy Wright, however, is desperate to keep hold of Kennedy and so far talks between the clubs have failed to find an acceptable solution.

Reports have claimed that Curtis Main and Michael Devlin have been suggested as a possible makeweight but McInnes knows he does not have much time to waste while the dialogue continues.

Instead, he will turn his attention elsewhere if an agreement cannot be struck with Saints.

The Reds boss – who has secured the signing of Ross County’s Mark Gallagher for his development squad – said: “There’s been no further talks on Matty. There were talks between both clubs on Friday.

“Obviously I would like (to have him here now) as there’s obviously an urgency for any manager to make the necessary changes.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t bring Matty here but I also respect St Johnstone’s position.

“So we’ll look at other targets if nothing can be done there.

“We’ve got one or two other things in the pipeline that we could maybe do.

“But I am keen to make two or three changes. We’ve got Dylan McGeouch in already and hopefully by the time the window closes we’ll have managed to get another couple in.”

McInnes has promised Aberdeen will go on the attack as they look to snatch third place from Motherwell when they welcome Stephen Robinson’s side to the Granite City on Wednesday night.

But the Dons boss knows the Steelmen are unlikely to take a cautious approach themselves.

He said: “I expect Motherwell will be wanting to come out and show what a good side they are.

“Home and away they have a way of playing. They carry a threat with their front three and have energy in the middle of the park.

“They will try to push their full-backs on so I feel I know what Motherwell’s strengths are.

“They have been doing a lot right this season and it’s got them to where they are. Credit to them.

“It will be both teams wanting to win and anything less than a win will be a disappointment to both teams. I think that tells you where Motherwell are at the moment.”