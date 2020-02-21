Melker Hallberg pushing for Hibernian return
Hibernian have no fresh injury problems for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Livingston.
Midfielder Melker Hallberg is pushing for a return following illness.
Defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous, plus midfielder Stevie Mallan all remain out with knee injuries.
Efe Ambrose will go straight into the Livingston squad to face his former club after joining this week.
Midfielder Marvin Bartley could also make his return after sitting out last week’s defeat to Rangers with an ankle injury, while Nicky Devlin is pushing for a start after making the bench at Ibrox following four months out with knee ligament damage.
Chris Erskine (groin) remains out while Cece Pepe is still working his way back from injury.
Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, McGinn, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Docherty, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Omeonga, McNulty, Bogdan.
Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Devlin, Ambrose, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Menga, Dykes, Souda, Schofield.
