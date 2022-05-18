Michael Keane and Donny van de Beek back for Everton
By PA Staff published
Relegation-threatened Everton have centre-back Michael Keane and midfielder Donny van de Beek available for their crucial final home match of the season against Crystal Palace.
Manager Frank Lampard is also hopeful defender Ben Godfrey, who has been out for a month with a thigh problem, could also rejoin the squad.
Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and striker Salomon Rondon are suspended while Lampard is still without midfielder Fabian Delph and defender Yerry Mina.
Crystal Palace will remain without Michael Olise for the trip to Goodison Park.
The France Under-20s international missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa with a minor foot injury that boss Patrick Vieira has admitted is not worth risking during the final two games of the season.
Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins and James McArthur are also not fit enough to be in contention.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Welch, Allan, Van de Beek, Davies, Alli, Gray, Price.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Ward, Hughes, Milivojevic, Eze, Olise, Edouard, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.