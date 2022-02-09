Trending

Michael McKenna scores late penalty as Arbroath secure draw against Hamilton

Soccer – International Friendly – Scotland v Northern Ireland – Hampden Park
Michael McKenna scored a late equalising penalty to secure a point for Arbroath in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Hamilton in the cinch Championship.

Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton was cancelled out by Nicky Low’s first-half penalty before Andrew Ryan’s goal put the visitors ahead for a second time.

In stoppage time, Jack Hamilton was fouled in the penalty area with Lewis Spence shown a red card for violent conduct.

McKenna then made no mistake with the spot-kick to ensure that Arbroath maintain a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

PA Staff
