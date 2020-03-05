Michael Smith says Daniel Stendel’s unusual training methods are paying off

Michael Smith believes Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has had the last laugh over his unusual training methods.

The German raised eyebrows last week when he handed out goggles and ropes to his team as they prepared for the clash with Rangers.

Stendel hoped the use of the ski shades would help his defenders work on their peripheral vision.

He also staged another drill which involved tying his backline together with rope to encourage them to work as a solid unit.

The bizarre routines were ridiculed by some but Northern Ireland full-back Smith insists Stendel is not the first boss to try something out of the norm.

And the 31-year-old reckons there has already been evidence that Stendel’s ploy has had a positive impact after the Gorgie side followed up their William Hill Scottish Cup win over Rangers with Tuesday’s Edinburgh derby triumph at Easter Road.

He said: “I didn’t wear the goggles, my eyesight is bad enough without them.

“But I’ve seen these kind of things done plenty of times before. If you’re conceding plenty of goals you want to get the shape of the back four right and the distances between you.

“It was only a little short exercise with the ropes to get you used to the movements and everyone moving together.

“I’ve seen it happen before. Plenty of clubs do it and I’ve spoken to plenty of players, it’s nothing.

“Have I seen the goggles used before? Only skiing. Nah, the gaffer has got different ways of doing things.

“It was a great laugh at the time. It was the centre-halves who were wearing them and it was so funny because Clevid Dikamona missed the ball at one point.

“But it’s worked. We’ve done really well the last two games so if (the manager) wants to take the credit he can.

“We’re together as a team and we fight for each other, even more so the last couple of weeks. But little things like this can definitely help.”

Hearts handed Stendel his first set of back-to-back wins as they stunned Hibernian with a 3-0 triumph and climbed off bottom spot.

But the delight over that derby success was tempered 24 hours later when Hamilton dumped the Jambos back down to the basement by beating Rangers at Ibrox.

“That was disappointing from our point of view,” admitted Smith, whose side host third-placed Motherwell on Saturday.

“Rangers are struggling a little bit but I hoped they would do us a turn.

“Fair play to Hamilton. They are definitely up for the fight, as are we, so it’s going to be interesting.

“We’ve definitely upped our form and our fight of late so that bodes well for the future.

“No-one wants to get relegated and it’s probably in everyone’s heads that we have to do a little bit extra.

“We’re definitely working hard on the training ground and we’ve seen the rewards over the last few weeks on the pitch. Hopefully we can continue that.

“It’s still in our hands and I’m not really worried about what others around us are doing. It’s up to us to keep our run going.”