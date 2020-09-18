Micky Mellon insists Dundee United will continue to play their brand of football

Micky Mellon insists that Dundee United will continue to play “have-a-go” football as they get used to life in the Scottish Premiership.

The Tannadice outfit came up to the top flight after being declared Championship winners when last season was cut short due to the coronavirus crisis and started encouragingly with one defeat in their first four.

However, United have since been chastened by three straight defeats, two of them 4-0 losses to Kilmarnock and Rangers respectively.

Ahead of the home match against St Mirren on Saturday, Mellon remained positive about the long term.

He said: “We were really disappointed that we’ve lost the games. Absolutely.

“But we wouldn’t be saying anything that I wouldn’t have expected to be saying at the start of the season, in knowing that we have to keep improving all the time.

“We knew that we were going to go into these games at a higher level and we’re going to get the ultimate test in terms of where we are up to as a group.

“What we’ve got to make sure that we do is after the most recent game, the Rangers one, is be disappointed that we’ve lost.

“But we’ve gone there and played what we call have-a-go football which we always want to try and do and then learn the lessons from that.

“We will keep trying to play have-a-goal football and try to win games of football within what we believe that we are capable of.

“But we’re not daft, we understand that there’s areas that we have to improve on but that’s what we’ll do.

“We will go back to the training ground, show the characteristics that you now need to have.

“Put on the relevant training sessions, have the relevant meetings, show the relevant footage, and then give the players the opportunity that we have given them in order to improve and make sure that we grow and get better from that experience.”