Middlesbrough sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz on loan

Middlesbrough have added to their forward line by announcing the signing of Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan from Fulham.

The 21-year-old made 28 appearances as the Cottagers secured promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.

“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

