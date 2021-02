Middlesbrough vs QPR live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Middlesbrough vs QPR live stream, iFollow, 2pm BST

It’s been another long, hard, miserable season for Boro fans. Relegation remains a very realistic possibility for Jonathan Woodgate’s side; 37 goals in as many games before the break was a paltry return and supporters may be quietly relieved they aren’t allowed to attend any more snoozefests this season.

They have been saved, until nor at least, by a relatively solid defence - which one would expect from a side coached by a former England centre-half - but they need to start finding the back of the net if they want to shake the feeling of impending doom any time soon.

Boro's opponents have been the polar opposite. With plenty of expression going forward and a backline that don’t always stick to the script, Queens Park Rangers have been one of the best sides to watch in England from a neutral point of view this season; fantastic attacking displays have been frequent, with the 21-year-old Eberechi Eze providing plenty of excitement in particular.

In Mark Warburton’s first full season, plenty of things have clicked for Rangers. The defence were beginning to look a little less shaky in the last few games before lockdown; the experience of players like Marc Pugh and Nakhi Wells is starting to complement the fresher faces in the squad and though this was always going to feel a little like a transition season - there have been positive signs - QPR will be buoyed knowing that not many sides in the Championship will fancy facing their frontline in full throttle.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST and the game is being shown on iFollow in the UK.

Use a VPN to watch Middlesbrough vs QPR live stream from outside your country (or cheaper for UK residents)

iFollow has every single EFL game for the rest of the season.

Boro fans can watch here.

QPR fans can watch here.

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports are the main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if Sky aren't showing your game.

