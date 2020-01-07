Midfielder McGeehan makes loan move to Portsmouth

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.

McGeehan, 24, has been restricted to 14 appearances for the Tykes following their promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Barnsley said on their official website: “McGeehan was an important member of the Reds squad that earned promotion during 2018/19 but has struggled for game time in Gerhard Struber’s resurgent side.

“He will now head to Kenny Jackett’s south-coast outfit, who are just one point off the play-off places for the division, and six points off the automatic promotion places.”

McGeehan has made nearly 70 appearances in all competitions for Barnsley since being signed for an undisclosed fee from Luton in the summer of 2017.