Midfielder Tom Trybull leaves Norwich after mutual agreement to end contract

German midfielder Tom Trybull has left Norwich after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract.

Trybull made 80 appearances after joining Norwich in 2017, scoring five goals.

The 28-year-old played a key part in Daniel Farke’s 2018-19 Championship-winning team but spent last season on loan at Blackburn, where he made 26 appearances.

“All at Norwich City would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours,” read a Canaries statement.