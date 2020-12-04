Midfielders Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire return for Motherwell

Motherwell have Scotland Under-21 midfielders Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire back in the squad for the visit of Hibernian following a period of self-isolation.

However, Devante Cole drops out with a hamstring injury and fellow striker Jordan White (calf) is a doubt.

Jake Carroll (Achilles) is several weeks away from a first-team comeback while Charles Dunne (groin) has resumed light running. Goalkeepers Trevor Carson and Scott Fox and midfielder Liam Donnelly are also still missing with knee injuries.

Hibs have Lewis Stevenson back following injury.

Jack Ross has concerns over a couple of unnamed players but will see how they reacted following training on Friday.

Midfielders Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness) remain on the sidelines.