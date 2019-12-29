Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta outlines transfer plans and explains what he wants to see in Chelsea clash

Mikel Arteta says he is focused on getting the best out of the players at his disposal as the January transfer window approaches.

Arsenal have been linked with several players in the mid-season market, but their new manager insists he will only be active if the "right players" are available.

And Arteta has also outlined the importance of reconnecting with the club's fans, starting with Sunday's clash with Chelsea.

"We need players back from injuries, first of all, to be more solid, more compact. And then we might need to do one or two things if the right players become available, to help us. But at the moment I am more concerned with getting the maximum out of the players available to us," he told Sky Sports.

"We need to connect the team with the fans again, I sense in the last few seasons there has been a big disconnection, and we are losing a lot of power. I said before that they are probably the most important part of the football club, and we need to get them on board, we need to convince them, and we need to be able to transmit what we are trying to do with the team.

"Hopefully on Sunday they will start to see some things where they think: 'OK, I take this on board, I start to like a few things!' The process is going to take some time, but I hope we can start to engage them again.

"I think many things happened in the last two seasons that have a strong say on the situation right now. What we can do is to make sure every time they wear that shirt, every time they jump onto that pitch, they give absolutely everything, and they have to feel there is a sense of what we are trying to achieve.

"If the fans can see an identity close to what they are used to seeing with Arsenal, they will be on board.

"There are some non-negotiables. The demands we put on the team, the commitment, the energy we put in, that dominance. We are the biggest football club in England, and we have to play a little bit with that arrogance, that belief.

"This stadium has to create fear again. I used to hate coming here as an opponent, and we need to use that power. The opponent must be uncomfortable playing here. We need to recover here."

