Mikel Arteta to face lengthy interview if he wants Arsenal job - report

Mikel Arteta is emerging as the leading candidate to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, but according to reports the interview process won't be easy.

The Telegraph claim that if Arteta is to be offered the job, he'll have to face an Apprentice-style interview process given how many senior figures at Arsenal are going to be involved in appointing their new boss.

Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu will interview candidates separately from Huss Fahmy, director of football operations, and managing director Vinai Vinkateshem. A final interview will be conducted in America with owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh.

So far reports have been varied in terms of how many candidates are on Arsenal's managerial shortlist, with most saying somewhere between 12 and 14.

Max Allegri, Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino are some of the more high profile names to be linked with the role, while former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira's name has also been mentioned. Current interim boss Freddie Ljungberg is also thought to be in with a chance of keeping the job until the end of the season.

However, Mikel Arteta was close to being offered the job in 2018, which puts him in a good position this time around.

Another one of Arteta's former clubs, Everton, are also looking for a permanent manager having sacked Marco Silva, and the Spaniard has been linked with the job there too. It's also thought that were he to remain at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's assistant, he'd have a good chance of replacing his managerial mentor when Guardiola leaves.

Arsenal have been criticised for their delay in hiring a permanent manager, and before that for their decision to persist with Unai Emery when results began going badly. If the interview process is to be as intensive as is reported, Arsenal fans may have to expect further delays.

