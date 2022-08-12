Mikkel Damsgaard expected to be among Brentford subs for Manchester United clash

Thomas Frank admitted new signing Mikkel Damsgaard will not be fit enough to start for Brentford against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 22-year-old is expected to be included among the substitutes and could be in line for a debut off the bench.

Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos remain on the injury list, with Canos and Ajer due to return ahead of Pinnock.

Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on whether or not Cristiano Ronaldo would be fit enough to start for United.

Ronaldo came on as a 53rd-minute substitute in last weekend’s home defeat to Brighton after a disrupted pre-season.

Fellow forward Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof remain out through injury, with no changes to the squad from last weekend.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Strakosha, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Dasila, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Sorensen, Oerslev, Lewis-Potter

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Laird, Maguire, Martinez, Varane, Bailly, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Chong, Garnacho, Diallo, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.