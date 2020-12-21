Millwall and Ipswich have festive fixtures postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Millwall and Ipswich are the latest English Football League teams to have their games postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Millwall’s Championship fixtures at Bournemouth on Boxing Day and against Watford on December 29 have been postponed, while the team’s training ground has been closed due to an outbreak in the first-team squad.

Meanwhile, positive tests for coronavirus at Ipswich – including for manager Paul Lambert – has led to the postponement of their League One match at home to Northampton on Boxing Day and the trip to AFC Wimbledon on December 29.

A Millwall statement read: “Millwall Football Club can confirm that its next two Championship fixtures have been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 within the first-team squad.

“Individuals who have tested positive and their close contacts are observing a period of self-isolation and the club cannot therefore currently take part in upcoming fixtures away to AFC Bournemouth on Boxing Day and at home to Watford on 29th December.

“The club’s Calmont Road training ground has been closed with immediate effect in order to protect players and staff and to help prevent further spread of the virus.”

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh added: “This is a very regrettable but necessary move.

“Throughout this entire pandemic the safety and welfare of our players, staff, fans and other stakeholders has been our main priority and it is with this in mind that we have closed the training ground and notified the EFL of the need to postpone the next two fixtures.”

An Ipswich statement read: “The club has today informed the EFL that it will not be able to play its next two fixtures following an outbreak of Covid-19.

“The individuals that have tested positive, including manager Paul Lambert – and those that have come into close contact with them – are all now self-isolating.”

New dates for the fixtures have yet to be announced.