Millwall manager Gary Rowett tests positive for coronavirus

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has tested positive for Covid-19, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

The 46-year-old former Derby, Birmingham and Leicester defender will miss Saturday’s league match at home to Barnsley as he goes into self-isolation for 10 days – as per Government guidelines – and assistant boss Adam Barrett will take charge in Rowett’s absence.

The club posted on their Twitter feed: “Rowett woke up this morning (Friday) with very mild symptoms of the virus and consequently took a test.

“He did not oversee training at Calmont Road ahead of Saturday’s game against Barnsley.

“In line with existing Government guidelines, the Lions boss will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

“Assistant manager, Adam Barrett, will lead the team throughout Rowett’s absence.”

Rowett will also miss the game at Preston on Wednesday, October 28 and at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, October 31.