Mohamed Salah confident of better times ahead for Liverpool after dismal run

Mohamed Salah is confident Liverpool’s season is going to get better after a disastrous run between January and March derailed their Premier League title defence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were top of the table at Christmas but a run of just three wins and eight defeats in 14 league matches left them as outsiders to finish in the top four.

Back-to-back wins against RB Leipzig, setting up a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, and Wolves have lifted confidence and Salah believes they can start looking forward again.

“I’m happy about our last results, so hopefully we can just keep winning,” the Egypt international, who has joined up with the national team for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros, told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s tough for all of us because of the situation we have been through and our position in the Premier League, but I believe it’s going to be better.

“In the Champions League we are doing good.”

Despite Liverpool’s poor run, Salah is still this season’s joint Premier League top-scorer alongside Harry Kane on 17.

Mohamed Salah (right) has enjoyed another prolific goalscoring season despite Liverpool’s troubles (Justin Setterfield/PA)

His own goalscoring has not suffered too badly as he has already reached 25 in all competitions for the third time in four seasons, but the forward is keen to focus on what he can do to help the side’s progress.

“I don’t want to just talk about my season because we play as a team, so I’d say it’s a tough season for all of us and we just need to carry on and try to win games,” he added.

“We’re going to give our 100 per cent to win the next few games and hopefully we can do that and do good also in the Champions League.”