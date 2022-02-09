Mohamed Salah expected to return as Liverpool host Leicester in Premier League

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to face Leicester after returning immediately from his Africa Cup of Nations final disappointment.

The Premier League’s leading scorer was back in the country on Monday and has trained with his team-mates for two days, although Sadio Mane will not be available after Senegal’s victory celebrations meant he will not arrive home until Wednesday evening.

Captain Jordan Henderson sustained a back problem in Sunday’s FA Cup win over Cardiff and will need to be assessed but Fabinho will return after being rested following international duty with Brazil.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will choose from an unchanged squad following Sunday’s disappointing FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Foxes are in the middle of an injury crisis which is threatening to derail their season and Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne are among those still out.

Rodgers has no new injury concerns but is likely to make changes for a return to league action, while Senegal’s Nampalys Mendy is back.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Minamino, Jones, Elliott, Diaz.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Amartey, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Lookman, Tielemans, Daka, Ndidi, Pereira, Iheanacho, Ward, Ayoze Perez, Albrighton, Soumare, Vestergaard, Choudhury.