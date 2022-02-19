Mohamed Salah hits 150th Liverpool goal in come-from-behind win over Norwich

Mohamed Salah’s 150th Liverpool goal helped keep his side’s title challenge on track as they came from behind to beat Norwich 3-1 at Anfield.

Sadio Mane’s overhead kick levelled the score after Milot Rashica’s deflected shot gave the Canaries a surprise lead.

However, it was Salah who gave the home side the lead with a clever shot that wrong-footed the defence before a maiden goal for January signing Luis Diaz wrapped up all three points for the home side.

At the other end of the table, relegation-threatened Burnley climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-0 win at Brighton.

Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst scored his first goal, before Josh Brownhill’s deflected shot doubled the visitors’ advantage. Aaron Lennon’s second-half strike then added to the Clarets’ joy as they cruised to a first win in 12 top-flight games.

Hakim Ziyech struck an 89th-minute winner to help Chelsea earn a narrow 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The Morocco international had been denied earlier when Romelu Lukaku was deemed to be offside, but his late goal strengthens the Blues’ hold on third position.

Emmanuel Dennis ended Watford’s three-month wait for a victory as Roy Hodgson celebrated his first win in charge on the road at Aston Villa.

Dennis headed home a cross from Ismaila Sarr to seal a 1-0 win, Watford’s first victory since a memorable win against Manchester United in November.

England duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were on target as Arsenal beat Brentford to move within a point of the top four.

Smith Rowe, making only his second start since December 2, broke the deadlock before Saka added a second before Christian Norgaard struck a last-gasp consolation for the Bees as Arsenal held on for a 2-1 victory.

In the early kick off, Newcastle’s revival under Eddie Howe continued with a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw at top-four hopefuls West Ham.

Joe Willock’s equaliser cancelled out Craig Dawson’s header as the Magpies made it six Premier League games unbeaten, despite going into the game without Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier.

On the south coast, Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long struck rare Premier League goals as Southampton overwhelmed Everton 2-0.