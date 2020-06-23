Mohamed Salah in line for Liverpool starting spot against Crystal Palace
By PA Staff
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby draw having missed the team’s warm-up game the previous week.
Left-back Andy Robertson is also set to return having missed the game at Goodison Park, which is timely as stand-in James Milner has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while defender Joel Matip is sidelined with a toe problem.
Crystal Palace will still be without Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Martin Kelly.
Schlupp, who has not played since December, suffered an injury when training resumed while Tomkins has not recovered from a previous problem and Kelly has a calf knock.
Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has reported no other selection worries.
Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Lovren, Williams, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Elliott, Jones.
Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, McArthur, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke, Hennessey, Sakho, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Meyer, Townsend, Tosun.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.