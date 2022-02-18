Morton boss Dougie Imrie handed six-match suspension for breaching betting rules
By PA Staff published
Morton manager Dougie Imrie has been handed an immediate six-match suspension for breaching zero-tolerance betting rules.
Imrie was among several people given punishments following Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearings.
The former Hamilton player has been handed a 10-game ban – but four of those are suspended until the end of next season.
Imrie had been accused of breaching betting regulations “on various occasions between July 2011 and October 2019”.
Morton said in a statement: “The club are disappointed with the severity of the punishment despite the representations made on Dougie’s behalf by the club and Dougie himself.
“The club have requested a full explanation from the panel for the reasons behind their decision. Upon receipt of that explanation, the club will discuss with Dougie the possibility of an appeal against this decision.
“We will be making no further comment at this time, but the club board would like to reaffirm its backing of Dougie in this process.”
Cove Rangers assistant boss Gordon Young has been handed an identical punishment and Arbroath player Gavin Swankie has been handed an eight-game ban – four of which are suspended until summer 2023.
SFA rules state that players, team staff and club officials are not allowed to place any bets on any football matches.
