Morton come from behind to dent Partick Thistle promotion hopes

Partick Thistle missed a chance to put pressure on their promotion rivals as two late goals saw Morton come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Cappielow.

Kyle Turner’s fifth-minute effort gave the Jags a dream start and it looked like shaping up into a good day for Ian McCall’s men, with second-placed Arbroath on the end of a convincing defeat.

But the visitors were unable to stretch their advantage and Gavin Reilly and Gozie Ugwu both came close to grabbing an equaliser for mid-table Morton.

Reilly went close again before the hosts’ pressure finally told in the 76th minute, when Lewis McGrattan’s initial effort was parried into the path of Reilly, who slotted home.

And it got even better for Morton four minutes from time, when Ugwu laid off to Robbie Muirhead, who calmly sent the winner past Jamie Sneddon for his side’s first win in three.