Motherwell cause upset at Hibernian

Jordan Roberts inspired Motherwell to a surprise victory at Hibernian with a goal and assist in their 2-0 win.

The forward, who is on loan at the Fir Park club from Hibs’ city rivals Hearts, opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a calm finish.

Roberts then set up Devante Cole to add another within a minute of the second half.

The victory moves Motherwell seven points clear of the Premiership relegation zone, while Hibs, who had been on a four-game winning run, remain four points clear of Aberdeen in the battle for third place.

The hosts, who were without left-back Josh Doig due to a slight knock, created the early chances during a fairly uneventful start to the game.

Martin Boyle got on the end of Lewis Stevenson’s cross from the left but the ball ended up drifting wide after hitting him on the shoulder.

Chris Cadden then sent a fierce half volley just beyond the top corner after connecting with Jamie Murphy’s delivery.

However, Motherwell’s influence in the game slowly grew and they conjured up their first meaningful opportunity after 22 minutes.

Allan Campbell found himself in space inside the area but Darren McGregor made the block.

The visitors then went ahead three minutes later through Roberts.

The forward raced on to Tony Watt’s pass and slipped an effort through the legs of Ofir Marciano from inside the box.

Motherwell held on comfortably to their lead to go into the break in front. All visiting goalkeeper Liam Kelly had to do was catch a handful of crosses.

Motherwell’s afternoon got even better within a minute of the restart when Cole doubled their lead.

Roberts slipped the ball into his team-mate’s path and Cole fired in his sixth of the campaign, his low drive beating Marciano.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross immediately made a triple change as the hosts sought some inspiration.

Stevenson, Murphy and McGregor made way for Alex Gogic, Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous.

However, Hibs continued to lack ideas in the final third.

Joe Newell did have a chance to test Liam Kelly but his drive from a long Boyle corner crashed into the side netting.

Nisbet then fired a harmless free-kick straight at Kelly.

Hibs striker Christian Doidge was denied at point-blank range by Kelly after Motherwell substitute Declan Gallagher made a mess of trying to clear Boyle’s cross.

The ball then spun up in the air before Doidge headed wide.