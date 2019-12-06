Motherwell could be depleted by illness for Hearts clash

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has concerns over five players as a bug has swept through Fir Park ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hearts on Saturday.

Defender Peter Hartley missed the midweek win at St Mirren with an illness and others are facing a race to be fit for the visit of the Jambos.

Christian Ilic will again be missing for Motherwell with a hamstring problem. Long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain unavailable.

Hearts are without Steven Naismith after the forward suffered another hamstring injury.

Defenders Aaron Hickey and Aidy White are doubts while midfielder Oli Bozanic will be assessed after missing the midweek draw with Livingston through illness.

Peter Haring (groin), John Souttar (ankle), Ben Garuccio (knee) and Conor Washington (hamstring) are fighting to get back to fitness while Callumn Morrison again misses out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Maguire, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Hylton, Long, Cole, Scott, Carson.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, Hickey, Berra, Brandon, Dikamona, Irving, Whelan, Bozanic, Clare, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Keena, Meshino, Mulraney, Wighton, Walker, Damour, Zlamal.