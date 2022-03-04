Motherwell have no new injuries for the visit of Dundee

Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the visit of cinch Premiership bottom club Dundee.

Graham Alexander can pick from the same squad that lost at home to Ross County in midweek.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock while midfielder Barry Maguire (quad) is out for the season.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam drops out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Hibernian on Wednesday.

Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden remain out with Covid-related absences.

Striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) remain out.