Motherwell sign former Scunthorpe striker Kevin van Veen

Kevin van Veen has signed a two-year deal with Motherwell to be reunited with manager Graham Alexander.

The 30-year-old Dutch striker will move north of the border after leaving Scunthorpe at the end of last season.

“Kevin’s a player I know very well from my time in England and I’m delighted to bring him up to Motherwell,” Alexander told the Fir Park club’s official website.

“He’s made a great impression on the other players while training with us.

“His ability on the ball and to score goals is something that we will all benefit from.

“I know how excited he is about this challenge, and we’re just as happy to have him.

“I am certain he can help achieve success.”

A youth player at PSV Eindhoven, Van Veen started his professional career in Holland with Helmond Sport before spells at lower-league sides Dijkse Boys, UDI ’19 and JVC Cuijk.

After a move in 2014 to Top Oss, Scunthorpe took him to England’s League One a year later, where he was managed by Alexander.

He spent the second half of 2015-16 on loan in the Eredivisie with Cambuur came and joined Northampton in January 2018 before returned to Scunthorpe 12 months later.