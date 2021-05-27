Motherwell swoop for Queen of the South striker Connor Shields

Motherwell have won the race to sign Queen of the South striker Connor Shields.

Shields will join on a three-year contract when the transfer window opens next month.

The 23-year-old netted 11 goals in 26 appearances for Queens this season and becomes Motherwell’s first summer signing.

Manager Graham Alexander told the club’s official website: “We’re very happy to bring Connor in to start our rebuilding for next season.

“He’s had a great year scoring goals in the Championship and we believe he has the potential to do the same in the top flight.

“He’s quick, works incredibly hard and is hungry to prove himself at a higher level.

“He now has that opportunity and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Shields started his career with Albion Rovers, netting 12 goals before earning a move to Sunderland in 2018, from where he went on loan to Alloa.

He then spent a season with National League side Aldershot before returning to Scotland for the start of last season.