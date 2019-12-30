Moyes on a mission after West Ham return
David Moyes has promised to give West Ham “no choice” but to extend his 18-month contract after returning for a second spell as manager.
Moyes was let go by co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan after the 2017-18 season despite leading the club to survival and a 13th-place finish.
Asked after returning to succeed Manuel Pellegrini if there were any hard feelings, Moyes said: “No, because things were done correctly – I wasn’t taken on and I was told that.
Unfinished business seems to be the theme. ‘I’m coming here to get wins, then build an attacking team’ #WHUFCpic.twitter.com/8I0efF7ROK— Andy Sims (@AndyCSims) December 30, 2019
“I was disappointed, I’ve said that, but I’ve got another chance to go again.
“I think it says a lot about the owners, they thought the job I did was good enough to give me another opportunity.
“This time I’m going to make it so there’s no choice but to renew. There’s a clause in there and I’m going to make it impossible to ignore that, that’s my plan.”
