Murray Davidson remains out as St Johnstone prepare to take on Ross County

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson remains out for the Scottish Premiership encounter with Ross County.

Davidson is making progress on his comeback from a calf injury and could be available for the Scottish Cup clash against Dundee after the international break.

Shaun Rooney is back in training after suffering a knock at Hamilton earlier this month.

Ross County boss John Hughes has no fresh injury worries.

Defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.