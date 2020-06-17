Napoli forward Dries Mertens signs new two-year contract
By PA Staff
Dries Mertens has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal at Napoli.
The Belgium forward, Napoli’s all-time top goalscorer with 122 since joining the club in 2013, was recently linked with a move to Chelsea.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Twitter: “Pleased to be together for a long time to come – long live Dries!”
ONE OF US!✍️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ @dries_mertens14👉 https://t.co/uO0pOMuWg1— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) June 17, 2020
