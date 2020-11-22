Napoli v AC Milan live stream: how to watch Serie A wherever you are in the world

Napoli v AC Milan live stream, 7.45pm GMT, Premier Sports, Sunday 22 November

Napoli have the chance to draw level with Serie A’s early pace setters AC Milan when they welcome the Rossoneri to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

Stefano Pioli’s side stormed out of the blocks this season to raise hopes of their first Serie A title since 2011, but they began to show some chinks in the armour before the international break.

Milan fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat at home to Lille in the Europa League before needing a last-gasp Zlatan Ibrahimovic equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on league duty.

Napoli, meanwhile, have been steadily stringing together a good run of form under Gennaro Gattuso, winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

The Partenopei went into the weekend in third place, two points behind the visitors and one behind surprise package Sassuolo.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen misses out through injury, while Alessio Romagnoli and Alexis Saelemaekers are unavailable for the visitors.

It has been impossible to separate these two sides in the last three league meetings, which all ended as draws.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT, with the game being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

