Nathan Jones insists Luton deserve lofty league position

Luton manager Nathan Jones says his players are deserving of their lofty position in the Sky Bet Championship table after they claimed a 1-0 win over Rotherham.

James Collins netted the only goal of the game with 70 minutes played to make it back-to-back away wins for the Hatters.

The Irishman evaded the Rotherham defence to prod home Luke Berry’s free-kick and secure the narrow victory which leaves them just three points off second spot.

The visitors could have easily added to their tally with George Moncur blowing a chance one-on-one and Berry smashing an effort off the post.

Jones said: “Any win on the road in the Championship is a good win. We were sluggish first half and we got overrun in midfield. That’s not something that normally happens.

“We went up a gear in the second half and deservedly got the win. The second half was more us. We were front-footed and took the game to Rotherham. We were excellent.

“It was tight towards the end but we should have been out of sight. I was really pleased with the goal.

“We would have liked to have been more comfortable but you take any win. We managed the game really well. We just want to start putting 90-minute performances in.”

Luton are now ninth after 10 games, which Jones says is a decent barometer of how a season is going, and they have maintained their relegation-saving form of last season.

Jones added: “At the end of last season we picked up 16 from nine games and now it’s 16 from 10. So it shows we have been relatively consistent over 20 games.

“We want to push boundaries. I don’t think we have overachieved. We know we have to continue with these levels and win games that we need to win. We’re in a decent position and it doesn’t flatter us.”

For Millers boss Paul Warne, it was a disappointing night.

He said: “I thought we were really good in the first half. We didn’t create enough clear-cut chances.

“I think we had a 10 or 15-minute part in the second half where Luton deserved their goal. They were on top and we couldn’t handle them.

“I was hoping we would get something but it wasn’t to be.

“I just didn’t think we had a response. Normally if we go a goal down, I always fancy us to get back in it. We didn’t change the way we were playing and we just didn’t have enough in the final third.

“I was disappointed but I think a lot of it is down to physicality. We need to freshen the side up. We definitely need to score more goals and take more chances.”