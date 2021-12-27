Nathan Tella in line for return to Southampton squad

Nathan Tella could return to the Southampton squad for the visit of Tottenham.

The young striker will have completed his spell of isolation after a recent positive Covid-19 test.

Defenders Jack Stephens and Lyanco are still out due to the virus.

Tottenham have a doubt over Giovani Lo Celso for the trip to the south coast.

The Argentinian picked up a calf injury in the warm down after Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over West Ham and was not involved against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

Antonio Conte says he will assess those players who played against Palace ahead of the quick 48-hour turnaround, with Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) both out.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Lewis, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Djenepo, Smallbone, Tella, Elyounoussi, Diallo, S.Armstrong, Long, A.Armstrong, Adams, Broja, Walcott.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Lo Celso, Son, Scarlett.