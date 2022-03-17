Nathaniel Atkinson targets dream trip to World Cup after first Australia call-up

Nathaniel Atkinson targeted a dream trip to this year’s World Cup after receiving his first call-up from Australia boss Graham Arnold.

The 22-year-old defender, who signed from Melbourne City on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January, has been included in the Socceroos squad for games against Japan in Sydney next Thursday and away to Saudi Arabia the following week.

Australia are third in their group and have a Qatar 2022 play-off spot confirmed but have the chance to qualify automatically in their final two fixtures.

Atkinson, previously involved with age-group Australia and Olympic teams, said: “Every young boy or every football player, the dream is to play at at least one World Cup.

“The World Cup is the biggest stage in football and we have a good opportunity now to win these last two games and automatically qualify for the World Cup.

“And if I can keep my form at Hearts and obviously perform well for the Socceroos – and we make it the World Cup – it will put me in a good spot to hopefully make a dream come true.

“I obviously told my family. They were the first people I told and my girlfriend.

“When you get this type of news you, the first thing you want to do is tell your family because they have been here for the journey.

“They were over the moon and they are going to be making the trip from Tasmania to Sydney to watch the game.

“My earliest memory of watching the Socceroos is them playing Japan at the World Cup and it turns out that that is the first game we are going to be playing.

“Then you were looking at Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell, Lucas Neill and my agent Vince Grella, it was the golden generation then so it was a good time for Australian football then.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admitted he was “absolutely delighted” for Atkinson.

“He has come in and done very well,” said the Jambos boss, who expects to have Josh Ginnelly (illness) and Alex Cochrane (concussion) back in his squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership game against Livingston, with Gary Mackay-Steven (broken hand) close to a comeback.

“Obviously it’s a big change for him to come to Scotland, different climate, different style of football.

“He has had some very good games – there are still areas to develop but I’m just pleased to have him in that national team.

“I think it’s great for everyone. It shows that players can come here and progress and get into international teams and it is a great opportunity for him now.”