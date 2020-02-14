Need Villa

Tottenham welcome back Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso.

Bergwijn was ineligible for Spurs’ FA Cup game with Southampton while Lo Celso (thigh) and Davies (ankle) were unfit.

Erik Lamela (groin) will be assessed, but Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Juan Foyth miss out.

Provisional Tottenham squad. Lloris, Gazzaniga, Vorm, Aurier, Tanganga, Davies Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Fernandes, Son, Bergwijn, Parrott.