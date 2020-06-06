Neil Lennon completes hat-trick of awards

Neil Lennon has been named William Hill Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year.

Lennon has won the award for a third time after leading Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title and Betfred Cup and also the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals before the pandemic suspended that competition.

The 48-year-old was also voted manager of the year in 2012 and 2013 by the football writers.

The former Bolton and Hibernian boss had been joined by Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson, Livingston manager Gary Holt and Dick Campbell of Arbroath on the shortlist.

John McGinn scored seven goals for Scotland last season (PA)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has been voted the international player of the year.

McGinn netted seven goals for Scotland last season, including six in the last three games against San Marino, Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Ryan Christie, Callum McGregor and Steven Naismith had also been nominated for the award.

Celtic boss comes out top in 2020 poll— Scottish Football Writers Association (@scottishfwa) June 6, 2020

The winners of the player and young player prizes are expected to be announced next week.

Celtic pair Odsonne Edouard and Callum McGregor are shortlisted for the main award along with and Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey, Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell and Ali McCann of St Johnstone are in the running for the best young Scottish player of the season.