Neil Lennon confirms Celtic interest in Steven Fletcher

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed Steven Fletcher is one of several strikers they are interested in.

Talks between Celtic and the former Hibernian forward are ongoing after the 33-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are in talks with his representatives but nothing is confirmed one way or the other,” Lennon told Sky Sports News.

“We have been linked with a few (strikers) so it’s obviously an area we want to add in.

“We are spinning a few plates and if we can get a quality one in it will help us.

“I think we’ve got good strikers in the building already but it would be really good to add another one, just for squad depth and competition.”

Celtic have been freshly linked with former Falkirk and Partick Thistle forward Lyle Taylor, who is a free agent after leaving Charlton.

They had an initial offer for Peterborough striker Ivan Toney rejected and have also been linked with a move for West Ham’s Albian Ajeti.

Lennon currently has top goalscorer Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths, Patryk Klimala and Vakoun Bayo vying for a place up front but the latter has only started two games in an injury-hit 18 months and could go out on loan.