Neil Lennon keen for Celtic to keep pressure on Premiership leaders Rangers

Boss Neil Lennon wants Celtic to keep right on the tail of Rangers when they visit Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Hoops are four points behind the Premiership leaders following their 2-0 defeat in last week’s Old Firm game at Parkhead although they have a game in hand over Steven Gerrard’s side.

Celtic lost 3-1 to AC Milan in their Europa League Group H opener at Parkhead on Thursday night but Lennon will leave that competition to the side for now to return to league business and the quest for 10 successive titles.

With Rangers playing Livingston at Ibrox later on Sunday, the Hoops boss wants to keep the pressure on at their lunchtime kick-off in the Granite City.

Noting that Aberdeen beat Hamilton 4-2 at Pittodrie on Tuesday night to make it four games unbeaten as they moved into third place in the table, the Northern Irishman said: “They are in good form, they’ve won a lot of games this season already and got a great result early on in the week, scoring four early goals.

“So I am expecting a really tough game.

“It is really important. You don’t want to drop any more points or lose any more momentum so we’re looking for a positive result and a performance as well.”

Ryan Christie returned to action as a substitute against AC Milan after having to spend time out due to Covid-19 protocols.

The midfielder looked forward to returning to a club where he had two loan spells as well as important upcoming matches including a Europa League fixture against Lille in France on Thursday and next weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against the Dons at Hampden Park.

“There are no easy games but they are all games you want to be part of,” said the Scotland international, who had to self-isolate for 14 days after being deemed a close contact of Stuart Armstrong who tested positive for Covid-19 when they were both on international duty.

“I was obviously gutted to miss the game at the weekend (against Rangers) but I am desperate to play against Aberdeen.

“I have a bit of history up there obviously, plus we have got to get back to winning ways.

“And when you are sat on the couch just watching games it just motivates you to come back and help the team.”