Neil Lennon looking for overhaul after Celtic miss Champions League

Neil Lennon promised to cull the uncommitted after Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers 2-1 by Ferencvaros on Wednesday night.

Ryan Christie’s deflected strike in the 53rd minute at a sodden Parkhead cancelled out a first-half opener from David Siger but the Hoops were stunned when, against the run of play, Tokmac Nguen scored a breakaway winner in the 74th minute for the Hungarians.

It is the first time in 15 years that the Scottish champions have gone out of the Champions League so early and they will now look for the Europa League for their continental salvation.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie looks dejected after the loss (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, an angry Lennon said he would now look to make changes as he revealed some players had told him they want to go.

The Celtic boss said: “There are some players who may want to leave.

“They have made inroads into that in the last six months or so.

Celtic’s Ryan Christie (right) and Ferencvaros’ Adnan Kovacevic battle for the ball (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“So if they don’t want to be here, we have to do something about it.

“If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed.

“We want players committed to the club. I am not going to go into it but I am putting it out there because it has been bugging me for a long long time.”