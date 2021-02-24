Trending

Neil Lennon’s Celtic career in pictures

Neil Lennon enjoyed plenty of highs and lows with Celtic, as player and manager
Neil Lennon has resigned as Celtic manager, with the reigning champions 18 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

The 49-year-old, who returned to the club for a second stint in charge after Brendan Rodgers left to take over at Leicester in February 2019, had previously maintained he would not quit despite mounting pressure, with the Hoops’ bid to win a 10th straight title in disarray.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the midfielder-turned-manager’s Celtic career in pictures.

Celtic sign Lennon

Neil Lennon completed a dream move to boyhood club Celtic from Leicester for £5.7million in December 2000 (PA)

Celtic v Hibernian Lennon

Lennon helped Celtic seal the treble with victory over Hibernian in the Scottish Cup final in May 2001 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Celtic Lennon

They retained the Scottish Premier League title the following year (Nick Potts/PA)

Neil Lennon Uefa Cup

Lennon helped Celtic reach the 2003 UEFA Cup final, where they suffered an extra-time loss to Porto (Maurice McDonald/PA)

SOCCER Celtic v Livingstone

Lennon was involved in the odd bit of bother now and then (Mary McCartney/PA)

Soccer – Bank of Scotland Premier League – Rangers v Celtic – Ibrox

A late red card in an Old Firm defeat to Rangers in 2005 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Soccer – Neil Lennon Autobiography Launch – Glasgow.

Lennon and his autobiography – ‘Man and Bhoy’ – at Celtic Park in August 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Soccer – Bank of Scotland Premier League – Celtic v Heart of Midlothian – Celtic Park

Celebrating another league title with son Gallagher in April 2007 (Chris Clark/PA)

Soccer – Celtic Training Session – Lennoxtown Training Centre –

Lennon joined the Celtic coaching staff in 2008 (Michael Boyd/PA)

Soccer – Celtic Unveil New Manager – Celtic Park

Lennon was appointed Celtic caretaker manager in March 2010 following the departure of Tony Mowbray, and was unveiled as permanent manager in June of that year (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Soccer – Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League – Heart of Midlothian v Celtic – Tyncastle Stadium

An altercation with a fan at Tynecastle in 2011 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Soccer – Celtic Champions Legaue Filers

After a famous win over Barcelona in November 2012 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Soccer – Scottish Premiership – Celtic v Dundee United – Celtic Park

Just over a week after leading Celtic to another league trophy in May 2014, Lennon resigned. He was appointed Bolton boss five months later (Danny Lawson/PA)

Celtic Press Conference – Celtic Park

He returned for a second stint at the Hoops’ helm in February 2019, appointed until the end of the season following Brendan Rodgers’ departure for Leicester (Jane Barlow/PA)

Neil Lennon file photo

Three months later, the Northern Irishman was celebrating the treble and was handed the permanent reins once again (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers v Celtic – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Ibrox

An Old Firm rivalry with Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Celtic v St Mirren – Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership – Celtic Park

The Scottish Premiership season was suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic’s ‘nine in a row’ feat declared two months later (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ross County v Celtic – Scottish Premiership – Global Energy Stadium

Sunday’s defeat at Ross County proved to be Lennon’s final match in charge (Jeff Holmes/PA)