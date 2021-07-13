New Adidas X Speedflow boots released – and will be worn by Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi

Adidas has announced the brand new X boots for the 2021/22 season, the X Speedflow.

Following on from last season's X Ghosted efforts, the Speedflow builds on the ultra-minimal build and aesthetic, utilising a lattice structure engineered to wrap around the foot for stability in every direction - whilst being as lightweight as possible for amazing agility.

Once more, Adidas has rebuilt the frame of the boot. The Carbitex Speedframe allows players to, as Adidas themselves claim "cover the greatest amount of straight-line distance in the least amount of time" - so basically, run much, much quicker. The new boot has a newly-developed carbon insert in the forefoot to enable a more explosive burst from any player.

Lightweight Primeknit technology is used on the upper, meaning it's the lightest X boot to date, too. All in all, there's a lot of tech that's gone into this one.

These new boots are a lot softer than the X Ghosted efforts, too. The Ghosted boots vacuumed to your feet as you put them on and were inspired by track athletes; the vacuum effect is still there in full effect but the Speedflow boots are newly-engineered to prevent slipping around the heels. You'll notice a unique sound as you put them on and the air around your feet leaves the boots.

“X Ghosted was a major breakthrough for us in helping players unlock new levels of linear speed”, said Ben Herath, VP Design, Adidas Football. “But through our research when developing the next iteration of Adidas’ fastest football boot, the team were led by this idea of merging the physical and mental.”

“So, we’ve combined the very best in Adidas performance technology with a deep understanding of the speed needs of the modern game - X Speedflow supports instant speed, radical agility and instinct with the aim of creating the space for players to reach a true state of ‘flow’”.

The Adidas X Speedflow boots will, naturally, be worn by the quickest players on planet Earth. That includes Mohamed Salah, Lindsey Horan, Heung-Min Son, Karim Benzema and Vivianne Miedema - not to mention a certain Lionel Messi, who's returning to the franchise after wearing Nemeziz boots since 2015.

