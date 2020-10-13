New Arsenal man Thomas Partey confident he can lift trophies with the Gunners

Thomas Partey is confident he will win silverware at Arsenal after completing a deadline-day move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana midfielder was a long-term target for Arsenal, who finally landed their man with little time to spare having paid his release clause at Atletico Madrid.

Partey, 27, joined Atleti in 2012 and became a key figure in Diego Simeone’s side where he also won the Europa League in 2018, having eliminated the Gunners in the semi-final.

But now he will be looking to help Arsenal and Mikel Arteta win more trophies in the future having signed a four-year deal with the club.

🔏 @Thomaspartey22 has joined us from Atletico Madrid on a long-term contract#NoThomasNoPartey— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 5, 2020

“Yes, of course,” he replied when asked if he was confident he can win things in north London.

“It’s something that is difficult and we all know that it’s difficult, but we’re working towards it and I think we are ready. We have to go all out and try to achieve all of that ourselves.

“This is our new objective. That’s the objective of the club, of me myself and I think that we have to get back to where we belong.”

Partey could make his Arsenal debut in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City but, while he is excited by the challenge of the Premier League, he admits he needs to adjust to a new league and new team.

Asked about the prospect of dealing with Kevin De Bruyne on his debut, he added: “Well, it’s the decision of Mikel.

“I just arrived. For me, I’m prepared but I need to get used to the style of play before I can play.

“I like to play in the big matches, but it all depends on the coach and whether he wants me to play on Saturday or not.

“It depends on him. I need to get used to the squad and then train with the before we can see what we will happen.

“I think there is no pressure on me. I like to challenge myself, I like new challenges and it’s all about learning fast, learning quickly how it goes and you just get used to it and everything works.”