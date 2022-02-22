New Dons deal for Ross McCrorie

Ross McCrorie has signed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old former Rangers player has committed himself to Pittodrie until 2026.

The versatile player has made 67 appearances for the Dons and impressed in midfield on Saturday during a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in Jim Goodwin’s first game in charge, after playing more often in defence under Stephen Glass.

McCrorie said: “It has been an eventful year and a half, but I have enjoyed it. I have loved playing for the club, I get on well with all the staff and everyone at Pittodrie and Cormack Park.

“I came up here with the aim of trying to play as many games as possible, and I think I have played almost every game I have been available for. I feel that I have developed as a player on the pitch and as a person off it.

“My game has gone to a new level, and I must thank the club for helping me get there. It is all about pushing Aberdeen forward now.”

Goodwin added: “If you could have another six or seven Ross McCrories in your side, then you would be a very, very good team.

“Ross is everything I want in an Aberdeen player – his attitude, his personality, the respect he has for people around the club and the way he goes about his business.”