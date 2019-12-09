Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to successful nominees

Newcastle season ticket holders have been offered an additional free half-season ticket.

Season ticket holders can nominate a fellow supporter for a free ticket covering 10 home Premier League games, starting against Everton on December 28 and also featuring appointments with Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

“After discussions between head coach Steve Bruce and managing director Lee Charnley, subject to eligibility criteria, the Magpies will gift a half-season ticket to qualifying nominees by existing season ticket holders on a first come, first served basis,” the club said.

And Bruce added: “The supporters have been nothing short of magnificent since I arrived in the summer.

“To have the crowds we have is wonderful, and we can’t ever take that for granted, but the question to all of us at the club is can we pack the stadium to the rafters?

“It starts with results on the pitch, but I hope a gesture like this will help us to fill the place because St James’ Park in full voice is a force to be reckoned with.”