Newcastle report: Magpies in hunt for Lucas Digne

Newcastle are keen on a move for Everton left-back Lucas Digne in January, according to reports.

Digne has not featured for the Toffees in their last three games - and while he ruled himself out of the midweek draw at Chelsea due to illness, there have been rumours of a rift between the 28-year-old and manager Rafael Benitez.

The Mirror are reporting that Digne is a target for Newcastle next month, as the struggling Magpies prepare for their first transfer window since their mega-money Saudi takeover.

Eddie Howe's team could face competition, though (albeit not in a financial sense, such is Newcastle's immense spending power now), as Leicester are also said to have Digne on their radar.

The impending arrival of left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has fuelled rumours that Digne could be edging towards a departure from Goodison Park.

Were Newcastle able to get a deal done, it would signal a statement of intent from the club currently only off the bottom of the Premier League on goal difference.

The Magpies' defence is a clear area of weakness, and Howe has yet to stem the flow of opposition goals since succeeding Steve Bruce last month.

Indeed, Newcastle have shipped seven goals in their last two games alone - 4-0 and 3-1 defeats to Leicester and Liverpool respectively - taking their total to a league-high 37 conceded this term - after 17 matches.

Digne would also bring some much-needed creativity, having provided seven Premier League assists since the start of last season - only four defenders in the division have set up more goals in that time - which includes his set-piece prowess.

The France international joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018 and has made 127 appearances for the Toffees, scoring six goals.