Newcastle sweat on Matt Targett fitness ahead of Man City clash
By PA Staff published
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make a late decision on full-back Matt Targett ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with champions Manchester City.
Targett missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Brighton with a hamstring injury and will be given until the last moment to prove his fitness.
Winger Ryan Fraser is expected to return after recovering from a back problem and, with defenders Emil Krafth (back/hamstring) and Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez (both calf) working their way back to match fitness, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) is the only long-term absentee.
City could include new signing Sergio Gomez.
Boss Pep Guardiola confirmed the left-back, who joined from Anderlecht earlier this week, will travel with the squad.
Kalvin Phillips (niggle) and Cole Palmer (foot) are fit again, but Aymeric Laporte is out after knee surgery in the summer.
Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Dubravka, Trippier, Krafth, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Joelinton, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.
Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Cancelo, Walker, Stones, Dias, Gomez, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Mbete, Rodri, Phillips, Palmer, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.
