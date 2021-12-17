Newcastle United report: Magpies set to sign Dusan Vlahovic with sensational £85m bid

Newcastle United are going to break their transfer record by landing Dusan Vlahovic – for over double what the previous record stands at.

That's the news from CalcioMercato, who claim that the Fiorentina striker – who is a reported target for Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich – is set to reject the cream of Europe for a relegation dogfight.

Newcastle are largely expected to splash the cash this winter, as the 19th-placed side in the Premier League target safety. The Magpies' new Saudi Arabian owners are reportedly keen on investing heavily in the team and may land the likes of Eden Hazard, Sven Botman or Kieran Trippier.

But given Eddie Howe's track record, a striker seems a sensible place to begin.

When Howe took over Bournemouth as a rookie in his first managerial job, the ex-defender found the Cherries rooted to the basement of the Football League on minus points. One of Howe's first actions was to recruit legendary finisher Steve Fletcher.

Fletcher scored the goal that secured survival for the south coasters that season – and ever since, Howe has been seen as a manager better at getting teams to score than stopping them conceding. His Bournemouth sides survived in the Premier League through their goal records, while early signs on Tyneside suggest the 44-year-old is already having an impact on the attack.

Newcastle may well reach out for a superstar forward or two in the coming month. Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin remain the most consistent players at the Toon, with the likes of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser having all struggled for consistency since moving to St. James's Park.

Dusan Vlahovic is a left-footed, physical striker most likely to replace record signing Joelinton in the line-up. The Serbian is having a phenomenal season in Serie A.