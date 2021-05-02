Newcastle United v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Newcastle United v Arsenal live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 2 May, 2pm BST

Arsenal will be looking to keep their slim hopes of a top-seven finish alive when they face Newcastle on Sunday.

Manchester City’s League Cup triumph, together with the progression to the FA Cup final of Chelsea and Leicester, means that European qualification via the Premier League requires a top-seven finish. The last of the available spots, which is currently occupied by Tottenham, brings with it a place in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League.

That prospect might not whet the appetites of Arsenal supporters, but the bean-counters at the Emirates Stadium would no doubt prefer participation in Europe’s third tournament to an absence from continental competition altogether.

However, a nine-point gap separating Arsenal from arch-rivals Spurs means it will be difficult for Arteta’s men to finish in the top seven. They could even drop into the bottom half, with Aston Villa just a point behind them in 11th - and with a game in hand on the north Londoners.

A record of two wins and two draws in their last four games has lifted Newcastle nine points clear of the bottom three. Many feared for their survival prospects a few weeks back, but Steve Bruce’s side probably require just one more win to make sure of their Premier League status.

David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all available again for Arsenal. Arteta may make his team selection with Thursday’s second leg against Villarreal in mind, with the Europa League now representing the best chance for the Gunners to qualify for continental competition next term.

Newcastle are hoping to sign Joe Willock in the upcoming transfer window, but the Arsenal loanee is ineligible to face his parent club on Sunday. Fabian Schar is nearing a return to full fitness, but Bruce will be unable to call upon the services of Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow and Jamaal Lascelles.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Newcastle United v Arsenal live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.